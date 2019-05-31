Gardaí seize cannabis worth €900,000 in Clare raid

Gardaí in Co Clare have uncovered a substantial cannabis grow house following a joint operation. A woman in her early 20s has been arrested at the scene and is being detained at Ennis Garda station. She is a non-Irish national and is being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The narcotics operation was discovered with evidence of the production of cannabis at all stages (nursery, mature and dried product). A large number of plants have been impounded with an estimated street value of €900,000, pending analysis.

A complex wiring system set up to power lighting in the grow house.

Officers are continuing to search the premises at Tinarana in Killaloe as part of the intelligence led operation. The Clare Divisional Drugs Unit are being supported by local uniform and plainclothes officers, the Western Region Armed Support Unit and the Cork Garda Dog Unit.

The investigation is ongoing.