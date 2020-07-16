Gardaí seize cannabis worth €800,000 on M9 motorway
Van with drugs stopped at routine Garda checkpoint
Gardaí conducting a routine traffic checkpoint stopped a van travelling southbound on the M9. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Gardaí have seized cannabis worth an estimated €800,000 during an operation on the M9 motorway in Co Carlow.
A man was arrested during the seizure, which took place on Thursday .
Gardaí conducting a routine traffic checkpoint stopped a van travelling southbound on the M9 at approximately 5.40pm.
During a search of the vehicle, gardaí recovered a large quantity of cannabis herb, pending analysis, in vacuum packaging.
The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was arrested and taken to Carlow Garda station where he is currently detained under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.