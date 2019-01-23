Gardaí seize cannabis in Drogheda worth over €900,000

Gardaí have seized cannabis herb with an estimated value in excess of €900,000, pending analysis, during a planned operation in Drogheda on Wednesday.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested for drug trafficking offences and is being detained at Drogheda Garda station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

During the search this morning at about 9am investigating officers from the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau discovered the narcotic. They were assisted by gardaí from the Criminal Assets Bureau and Louth division.

The Garda operation was mounted as part of a campaign targeting organised crime in Louth.

Investigations are ongoing.