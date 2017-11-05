Gardaí seize 80 cannabis plants from Longford grow house

Gardaí in Co Longford seized more than 80 cannabis plants in an operation that shut down a large grow house in the Clonbalt Woods estate outside Longford town.

The operation took place on Saturday night and one man (29) was arrested as part of the investigation.

A spokesman for the gardaí said the estimated street value of the cannabis plants was about €64,000, but this figure is subject to a further detailed analysis.

Local detectives and uniformed gardaí carried out the search of the property, where the cannabis plants were discovered.

The individual arrested in connection with the seizure is currently being held in Longford Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A spokesman for the gardaí said the individual is expected to appear before a special sitting of the Longford District Court on Monday, November 6th.