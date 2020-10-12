Gardaí seize 70kg of cannabis worth €1.4 million in Dublin
Herbal cannabis found at business premises in Coolock in joint operation with Revenue
Gardaí seized 70kg of herbal cannabis in Coolock. Photograph: An Garda Síochána
Gardaí in Coolock, Co Dublin have seized cannabis with an estimated street value of more than €1.4 million.
On Friday the Revenue Customs Service and An Garda Síochána, through the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, participated in the joint intelligence-led operation at a business premises in Coolock.
During the operation 70kg of herbal cannabis (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €1,412,000 was seized.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
On Saturday, in a separate investigation into organised crime groups in the area, gardaí from the Divisional Task Force carried out the search of a house on Moatview Drive in Darndale.
They recovered €22,000 worth of cannabis, €15,000 in cash, a bulletproof vest and a silver BMW 5 Series.
Three men – aged 48, 38 and 36 – were arrested at the scene.
One man appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday in relation to the seizure. The other two men will appear in court at a later date.