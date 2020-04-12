Gardaí seize €125,000 of cocaine in Co Cork woodland area

Gardaí seized cocaine worth €125,000 and arrested a man following an operation at a wooded area near Fermoy, Co Cork.

Gardaí were monitoring the area at Cullenagh when they saw a man arrive at about 6.40pm on Saturday.

He collected the suspected cocaine before being stopped by gardaí. A number of plastic boxes were retrieved, which, on examination, were found to contain cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated value of approximately €125,000.

The man aged in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and detained at Fermoy Garda Station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.