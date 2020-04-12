Gardaí seize €125,000 of cocaine in Co Cork woodland area

Gardaí seized cocaine worth €125,000 and arrested a man following an operation at a wooded area near Fermoy, Co Cork.

Gardaí were monitoring the area at Cullenagh when they saw a man arrive at about 6.40pm on Saturday.

He collected the suspected cocaine before being stopped by gardaí. A number of plastic boxes were retrieved, which, on examination, were found to contain cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated value of approximately €125,000.

The man aged in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and detained at Fermoy Garda Station.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing but gardaí believe the cocaine was destined for sale or supply in Fermoy and Mitchelstown and the surrounding north Cork area over the coming weeks.

The seizure comes within hours of gardaí in Midleton seizing almost €80,000 worth of a variety of drugs in a separate and unrelated operation in the east Cork town.