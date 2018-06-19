Gardaí seeking to trace missing Cork teenager (16)

Gardaín Cork are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing since last Friday.

Jordan O Driscoll (16) is described as 5ft 4in in height, and slim with short brown hair. He was last seen at approximately 1.30pm on June 15th 2018 wearing a blue Helly Hansen Puffy Jacket, blue jeans and blue Nike trainers.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen him or who may have any information into his whereabouts to contact Togher Garda station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.