Gardaí seeking to locate boy (13) missing from Co Laois

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating a teenager who has been reported missing from Portarlington, Co Laois.

Ronan Quinn (13) was reported missing to gardaí on Monday, May 28th and was last seen at approximately 8.30pm on that date in Portarlington. He is known to frequent Athlone and Dublin city centre.

He is described as approximately 5ft in height, of slight build with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at (057) 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.