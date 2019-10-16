Gardaí seeking public’s help in finding missing Dublin teen

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl missing from her Dublin home.

Evigena Filaj was last seen on October 12th and 9.50am. She is from Glendoher House in Rathfarnham, Co Dublin.

Evigena is described as being 5ft 2in in height, with a slim build, brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing light-blue jeans, black boots and a light-pink jumper.

Anyone who has seen Evigena or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.