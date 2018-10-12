Gardaí seeking assistance in tracing missing mother and baby daughter

An Garda Síochána have issued a missing persons appeal for 36-year-old Susan Greene and her 17-month-old daughter Sinetta.

Garda in Clonakilty are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing their whereabouts. They were reported missing from their Skibbereen home by family members on October 10th but have not been seen since October 1st.

PLEASE RT - Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing 36-year-old Susan Greene & her 17-month-old daughter Sinnetta, missing from Skibbereen Co Cork. Anyone with info is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Stn 023-8821570 or Confidential Line 1800 666 111. pic.twitter.com/nEqEbijZT5 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 12, 2018

Susan is described as 157cm (5ft 2in) in height with brown hair. It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

An enquiry into their disappearance is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station 023-8821570; the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111; or any Garda station.