Gardaí seek woman (36) missing from Portobello, Dublin

Gardaí in Kevin Street are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who is missing from Portobello, Dublin 8 since last Tuesday.

Mary O’Brien (36) is described as being approximately 5ft 4 in in height, slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing wine coloured leggings, hooded army green jacket with black sleeves, a white t-shirt and dark runners.

Gardaí said they and her family were concerned for her safety.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on (01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.