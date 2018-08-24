Gardaí seek witnesses to Co Kildare crash in which biker died

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the R445 near Monasterevin Co Kildare on Friday last, August 17th.

A man aged in his 50s was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with a black Isuzu, crew cab 4x4 vehicle. The was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The collision occurred at approximately 2.15pm and investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or drivers who may have dash-camera footage of the crash, to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045- 521222, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to the driver of a silver Nissan Micra which was travelling behind the Isuzu in the direction of Monasterevin.