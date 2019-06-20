Gardaí seek public’s help in locating man missing since January

Gardaí and the Defence Forces are continuing searches in Co Laois on Thursday for a man who went missing in January.

William Delaney (56) from Portlaoise has not been seen since January 31st. Gardaí are continuing searches in the Dunamaise area of Portlaoise, in conjunction with the Defence Forces.

Mr Delaney is described as 5 feet 6 inches in height, of medium build, with black/grey hair and blue eyes. It is not known what Mr Delaney was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.