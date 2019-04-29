Gardaí seek public’s help in locating Dublin teenager

Gardaí in Dublin have appealed for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl.

Alyssa O’Hanlon (17) has been missing from the Crumlin area since Sunday, April 28th. She was last seen in the early hours of Sunday morning on Stanaway Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket with a fur hood, black leggings and pink Nike Air Max trainers. She is described as 5ft in height, of slim build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí said they are concerned for Alyssa and asked anyone who has seen her, or who may be able to help locate her, to contact Crumlin Garda station (01 6666200), the Garda confidential line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.