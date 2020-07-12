Gardaí seek public help over missing woman in Gorey, Co Wexford

Gardaí in Co Wexford are appealing for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman who went missing in the Gorey area on Saturday afternoon.

Deirdre Redmond (50) has short red/dark hair, is approximately 5ft 6in in height and of slim build. When last seen she was wearing a purple top and dark jeans. She was last seen leaving her house in Gorey at approximately 2pm on Saturday.

Her family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought Garda assistance in tracing her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on (053) 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.