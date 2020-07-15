Gardaí seek public help in tracing woman missing in Co Donegal

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of woman who has been missing from the Annagry area of Co Donegal since Tuesday.

Ann O’Donoghue (68) is described as being 5ft 2ins with blonde shoulder length hair and of slim build.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Milford on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.