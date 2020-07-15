Gardaí seek public help in tracing woman missing in Co Donegal
Appeal for woman (68) who is missing from Annagry area since Tuesday
Ann O’Donoghue (68) is described as being 5ft 2ins with blonde shoulder length hair and of slim build. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of woman who has been missing from the Annagry area of Co Donegal since Tuesday.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Milford on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.