Gardaí seek public help in tracing girl (14) missing from Co Meath

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Abigail Gillick is missing from the Trim area of Co Meath since March 25th, gardaí said.

She is described as being 5ft 2in with brown hair hair, of slim build with brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a grey hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Trim on (046) 948 1540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.