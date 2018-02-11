Gardaí seek information on 2008 Donegal murder

Gardaí have appealed for information on the murder of Andrew Burns, who was murdered at Donnyloop, Castlefin, Co Donegal 10 years ago.

One person was convicted of the 27-year-old’s murder but gardaí believe a number of people were involved in the crime. They have appealed for anyone with information “no matter how insignificant it may seem” to come forward.

Shortly after 7pm on February 12th, 2008, a number of young people from the village of Clady, situated exactly on the northern side of the Tyrone/Donegal border) were walking the half mile journey to the village of Donnyloop, Castlefin, Co Donegal.

As they approached the village they heard gunshots. Moments later, they saw a man staggering in the roadway. A man was seen running towards the nearby church car park. Two cars were then seen leaving Donnyloop, travelling back towards Northern Ireland in the direction of Clady village. One of these vehicles is described as a black car or a really dark red car, while the second is described as a silver coloured car.

The man who had been staggering fell to the ground in the middle of the roadway. He was attended to by the young walkers and a number of other passers-by, who came upon the scene. The man, Andrew Burns, had been shot. He was pronounced dead at 7.58pm .

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 0035374 91 67100 or 0035374 91 67170 or any Garda Station or use the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111.