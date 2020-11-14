Gardaí seek help tracing woman (37) missing from Drogheda

Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing Lisa Murphy (37) who was last seen near her home in the Moneymore area of Drogheda, Co Louth on Wednesday, November 11th.

Ms Murphy is described as being about 1.6m (5ft 5in) tall, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí said they and Ms Murphy’s family are very concerned for her welfare and would urge her to make contact.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.