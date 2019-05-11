Gardaí seek help tracing two men missing from Kerry and Cork

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing two men missing from Kerry and Cork respectively.

Dan Sheehy (52) has been missing since Monday, April 29th and was last seen boarding the Tralee to Dublin train on the day he left home.

Mr Sheehy is described as being 5ft 11 inches (1.8m), of broad build with a brown/grey tight haircut and dark green hazel eyes. It is understood he was wearing a suit when last seen. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda station on 066-7102300.

Separately, gardaí in Cork are seeking help in locating 44-year-old Tim Dennehy who has been missing from his home in Ballyhea, Charleville since April 24th. Mr Dennehy is described at 5ft 10 inches (1.8m) with brown hair, brown eyes and slim build. It is not known what he was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleville Garda station on (063) 21770.

Anyone with information on any of the missing persons can also contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.