Gardaí seek help tracing missing teenage sister and brother
Leanne (17) and Dean Wilson (14) last seen in Dublin on Thursday evening
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help tracing Leanne Wilson (17) and her 14-year-old brother, Dean, who have been missing from the Dublin 8 area since 5pm Thursday.
Leanne is described as being 5’2, with black hair and blue eyes. When last seen Leanne was wearing dark grey leggings and a purple jacket.
Dean is described as 5’4, slim build with short black hair and blue eyes. When last seen Dean was wearing dark navy tracksuit bottoms, a green hoodie and black runners.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666-9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.