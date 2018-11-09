Gardaí seek help tracing missing teenage sister and brother

Gardaí­ are seeking the public’s help tracing Leanne Wilson (17) and her 14-year-old brother, Dean, who have been missing from the Dublin 8 area since 5pm Thursday.

Leanne is described as being 5’2, with black hair and blue eyes. When last seen Leanne was wearing dark grey leggings and a purple jacket.

Dean is described as 5’4, slim build with short black hair and blue eyes. When last seen Dean was wearing dark navy tracksuit bottoms, a green hoodie and black runners.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666-9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.