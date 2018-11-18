Gardaí seek help tracing girl (16) missing from Tallaght in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have appealed for help from members of the public in tracing a 16-year-old girl missing from Tallaght since Saturday morning.

Donna Marie Maughan was last seen when she left home at 10am on Saturday.

She is 165cm (5ft 5in) in height, with long blond hair and of slight build.

When last seen she was wearing a red jacket, jeans and runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station at 01 -6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda station.