Gardaí seek help tracing boy (14) missing from Balinteer

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Shane O’Connor, who is missing from his home in Ballinteer, Co Dublin.

Shane was last seen on Friday, January 18th at approximately 5.15pm in Woodpark Ballinteer.

Shane is described as being 5’11’’ of slim build with dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas bottoms with white stripes and white runners. Shane is known to frequent the Wicklow area.

Anyone who has seen Shane or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.