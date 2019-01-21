Gardaí seek help tracing boy (14) missing from Balinteer

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help in finding Shane O’Connor (14) who has been missing from his home in Ballinteer, Co Dublin since last Friday.

Shane was last seen on January 18th at approximately 5.15pm in Woodpark, Ballinteer.

Shane is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, of slim build with dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas bottoms with white stripes and white runners.

Shane is known to frequent the Wicklow area.

Anyone who has seen Shane or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda station on 01 6665600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.