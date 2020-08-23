Gardaí seek help tracing boy (13) missing from Dun Laoghaire

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin in the early hours of Sunday morning.

James Murphy is described as being 5’ 8” in height, with short dark hair, brown eyes and a slim build. It is believed he was wearing a black hooded jumper and black trousers at the time he went missing.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.