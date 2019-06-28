Gardaí seek help to locate missing 16-year-old girl

Gardaí­ have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Elaine Sweeney who is missing from Lucan, Co Dublin, since Wednesday.

Elaine was last seen in Lucan when she got into a grey BMW on Wednesday.

She is described as being 5’ 2” in height, thin build with long brown hair. When last seen Elaine was wearing a white crop top with slits along the side, a white sports bra and blue jeans and black runners.

Gardaí said they­ are concerned for Elaine and any persons with information on her whereabouts have been asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 — 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.