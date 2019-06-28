Gardaí seek help to locate missing 16-year-old girl
Elaine Sweeney last seen in Lucan on Wednesday getting into a grey BMW
Gardaí have asked anyone with information on Elaine Sweeney’s whereabouts to come forward. Photograph: Garda
Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Elaine Sweeney who is missing from Lucan, Co Dublin, since Wednesday.
Elaine was last seen in Lucan when she got into a grey BMW on Wednesday.
She is described as being 5’ 2” in height, thin build with long brown hair. When last seen Elaine was wearing a white crop top with slits along the side, a white sports bra and blue jeans and black runners.
Gardaí said they are concerned for Elaine and any persons with information on her whereabouts have been asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 — 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.