Gardaí seek help to find girl (14) missing from Tallaght home

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Jade Costelloe (14), who is missing from her home in Tallaght since Saturday, 29th September.

Jade is described as being 5’3” in height, with blonde hair, and of small build. It is not known what Jade was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Tallaght on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.