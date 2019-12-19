Gardaí seek help locating missing 86-year-old man

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in locating an 86-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in Co Limerick at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Paddy Rainsford was driving a dark blue Skoda Rapid registration number 161 L98 and his intention was to drive to the Birdhill/Boher area of North Tipperary to play cards but he never arrived.

He was last seen leaving his home at Annagh, Lisnagry, Limerick, and is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of medium build, with grey hair and grey/blue eyes.

His family and An Garda Síochána have concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition, gardaí said.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Newport Garda Station in Co Tippeary on 061-378102, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.