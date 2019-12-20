Gardaí seek help in locating missing Cork man

Gardaí in Cork have appealed for the public’s help in locating an elderly man with dementia who has gone missing from his Mitchelstown home.

The last sighting of Maurice (Mossie) Saich, who is in his late 70s, was at his house at around 5pm on Friday evening.

Gardaí were alerted to his disappearance by his family shortly afterwards and within hours had posted an alert on Facebook seeking the public’s assistance in finding him.

While the post has been widely shared it has yet to yield results and as of 11.30pm on Friday night there was no sign of Mr Saich.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark shirt and trousers.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen him or anyone with any information about his whereabouts has been urged to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100.