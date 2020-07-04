Gardaí seek help in finding missing Roscommon toddler

Gardaí have issued an appeal for help in finding a child who was reported missing from her Co Roscommon home on Friday.

They believe 23-month-old Jasmine Arshad is with her father Arshad Shiraz (38). An Garda Síochána said in a statement it was satisfied the pair travelled to Dublin on public transport from Ballaghaderreen and arrived on Friday at around 4.30pm.

Arshad Shiraz

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information on Jasmine’s whereabouts to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

They are also appealing to Jasmine’s father to urgently make contact with An Garda Síochána.