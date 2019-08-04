Gardaí seek help in finding missing journalist

Journalist and author Kate Holmquist has been reported missing.

Ms Holmquist (62) was last seen at her home on Lower Albert Road, Sandycove, Dublin at 6pm on Saturday, August 3rd.

She is 5ft 6in in height and has brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Gardai seeks publics help in locating a missing 62-year-old woman ...https://t.co/zFHreltFV0

1 hour ago - Gardai are looking for the publics help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 62 -year-old woman. Kathryn (Kate) Holmquist is missing. — Ferdia Mac Anna (@FerdiaMacAnna) August 4, 2019

Her family and gardaí are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda station on 01-666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111 or any Garda station.

A long-time Irish Times journalist, Ms Holmquist grew up in the US and lived in France before moving to Ireland.

She is the author of a memoir, ‘A Good Daughter’ and a novel ‘The Glass Room’.