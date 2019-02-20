Gardaí seek help identifying woman found on Cork roadside

Gardaí in Co Cork have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying an elderly woman who died after being found seriously injured by a roadside in a remote area early on Wednesday.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was spotted lying next to the road at Annagannihy Bridge near Rylane by a passing motorist at around 6.40am. The motorist contacted the emergency services.

Paramedics worked on the woman before taking her to Cork University Hospital. However, she died shortly before midday and gardaí have now scheduled a postmortem to try to establish what happened to her.

The woman was carrying no identification and gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance in trying to identify her. They have also started carrying out door to door inquiries in the Rylane area to see if anyone knows the woman or how she came to be in such an isolated rural area.

Gardaí say they are keeping an open mind on what happened to the woman and have appealed to anyone who has any information to contact Macroom Garda station on (026) 20590.