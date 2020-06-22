Gardaí seek help finding woman (72) missing from Dun Laoghaire area

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 72-year-old woman missing from the Dun Laoghaire area of Dublin since Friday last.

Deirdre Kuntz is described as being 5’ 2” in height, of slight build with brown hair.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts, or can assist in locating her, is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.