Gardaí seek help finding teenager missing from Tallaght

Gardaí are seeking help in locating a teenager who has been missing from her home in west Dublin for two days.

There is concern for Serena Kelly (14) who was last seen at West Park in Tallaght on Thursday.

She is described as being 5ft 4in tall and of slim build. Serena has blue eyes and dyed blonde hair.

Anyone with information who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on (01) 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda Station.