Gardaí seek help finding 18-month-old girl and grandfather (36)

Gardaí in Dublin have issued an appeal for help in finding an 18-month-old baby and her grandfather (36) missing from Phibsborough since Thursday afternoon.

Shania Constantin was last seen when her grandfather, Condrut Iosca, drove away from North Circular Road, Phibsborough on Thursday afternoon. It is believed he was driving a red van at the time.

Shania has dark brown eyes and very little hair.

Mr Iosca is described as 5’9” in height, black hair, brown eyes and medium build. He lives in Blanchardstown.

Gardaí­ are concerned for Shania and any persons who can assist Gardaí­ are asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Members of the public should note the grandfather also has access to a Silver 7 series BMW 07 D 38516 and maybe in this vehicle or the van.