Gardaí seek driver of HGV after fatal hit-and-run

Gardaí are looking for the driver of a HGV involved in a hit-and-run incident in Dublin in which a male pedestrian was killed.

The vehicle believed to be involved failed to remain at the scene and is reported to have been travelling from Whitehall in the direction of Donnycarney in Dublin. It is described as white in colour and was not carrying a trailer at the time.

The incident happened on the Swords Road (N1), at the Collins Avenue junction at 12:20am on Friday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene of the incident has now reopened following a Garda forensic examination. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, including those who may have dash cam or CCTV footage, to contact them at Santry Garda station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

The victim is the 67th person to die on Irish roads this year and the fourth this week.

Three women in their 70s died following a collision in Co Limerick on Thursday evening at 6.30pm.

The driver – and sole occupant – of one of the cars was pronounced dead at the scene in Loughill. The driver and passenger of the second car also died at the scene.