Gardaí seek Cork teenager missing since last Friday

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing from his home in Carrigaline, Co Cork since Friday.

Paddy Healy O’Driscoll (17) is described as being 5’ 6” in height, with short dark hair, brown eyes and a slight build. He also has tattoos on his forearms. It is believed that he was wearing a pink hooded jumper and dark tracksuit bottoms at the time he went missing.

He is known to frequent Cork city.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.