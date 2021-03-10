Gardaí seek assistance in finding teenage mother and young daughter

A teenage mother and daughter have been reported as missing for the last three days.

Larisa Rostas (16) and Narcisa Rostas, who is 10 months old, were last seen at their home on Sunday morning in Ennis, Co Clare.

Narcisa Rostas. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

Ms Rostas is 1.57m (5’ 2”) in height with dyed red hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Larisa or Narcisa were wearing at the time they went missing.

She is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area, as well as her hometown of Ennis, Co Clare.

Gardaí and Larisa’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts or who can assist Gardaí in locating Larisa and Narcisa are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.