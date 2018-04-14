Gardaí search for witnesses after Rosslare Europort death

Gardaí have asked for witnesses to the alleged fatal assault at Rosslare Europort to come forward.

A man in his fifties has been arrested after a truck driver was found dead at Rosslare Europort, Co Wexford.

It is understood a fight broke out between two truck drivers at the port at about 7pm, after which both climbed back inside their respective vehicles.

One of the drivers drove away, while the other truck remained stationary. When another individual went to investigate, the driver was discovered dead inside, and the alarm was raised.

Paramedics attended and attempted to revive the man but he was later declared dead at the scene.

Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a road incident involving two trucks near Tagoat between 5.30pm and 6.15pm on Friday night.

The scene of the incident remains sealed off and a post mortem examination will be carried out on Saturday afternoon.

Rosslare Europort is located at Rosslare harbour. It handles passenger and freight ferries to and from Wales and France.