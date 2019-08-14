Gardaí search for suspect in attempted Cavan ATM robbery

Gardaí are continuing to search for at least one member of a suspected ATM robbery gang in Co Cavan on Wednesday evening.

Three members of the gang have already been arrested following a large Garda operation in Virginia overnight. Gardaí believe at least one further robber is still hiding out in the area.

The Garda helicopter is currently above Virginia and armed officers continue to search the town and its surrounding area.

Two suspected raiders were arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning as they were about to rip an ATM from the wall of the Riverfront Hotel using a stolen digger.

Other members of the gang escaped on foot. At about 2pm on Wednesday afternoon one man was found by armed gardaí in the toilets of the Riverfront Hotel.

It is believed he had been hiding out near the hotel overnight before climbing through an open window and continuing to hide in the toilets.

Up to two men may still be at large. Witnesses report seeing a five-man gang at the scene before gardaí moved in.

A follow-up operation near Moynalty, Co Meath, uncovered about €500,000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of previous ATM robberies by the gang. Gardaí were already aware of the Co Meath but waited until after the raid to move on it so as not to tip off the gang.

The three arrested men are being held in Kells, Carrickmacross and Bailieboro Garda Stations under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 which allows them to be detained for up to seven days.

Gardaí were aware a robbery was to take place and had put in place a large operation involving local and national units including the Emergency Response Unit and the National Surveillance Unit. The Garda has also received co-operation from the PSNI.

Gardaí refused to say how many raiders are still at large. “Further searches are continuing this afternoon,” it said in a statement.

National Garda units have been in the area for at least a week waiting for the gang to strike. Previous operations targeting them have been unsuccessful.

The gang is suspected to have been involved in at least some of the recent spate of ATM robberies on both sides of the Border.

Sixteen ATMs in the north have been robbed since the beginning of the year. In the Republic, 15 ATMs have been robbed including four in one night in April.