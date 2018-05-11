Gardaí search for gang who rammed an armed patrol

Gardaí in Cork have mounted a major search operation after a three-man gang refused to stop for gardaí and rammed an armed patrol before taking to the fields.

The incident happened around 4.30pm when a car failed to stop for armed members of the Regional Support Unit (RSU) at Ballinahina between Cork city and Carrignavar to the north of the city.

It’s understood that the three-man gang – believed to be all in their 20s – rammed the RSU jeep and the impact activated its airbags and the gang sped off as gardaí dealt with the airbags inflating.

Garda units were alerted and they found the men’s car abandoned in a field and officers have now begun a major hunt for the three men who are from the Ballinahina area.