Gardaí rule out foul play in death of man found in Cork doorway

Gardaí are to prepare a file for the coroner’s court after ruling out foul play in the death of a 53-year-old man who was sleeping rough on the streets of Cork over the St Patrick’s weekend.

The man, who was originally from the Gurranebraher area of Cork’s northside, was found in an unresponsive state in the doorway of a building on Wandesford Quay at about 7am on Sunday.

The emergency services were called and attended to the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

Nothing suspicious

Gardaí say that they are satisfied that there was nothing suspicious about the man’s death but they are awaiting the results of toxicology tests.

It is understood that the man had been sleeping rough for the past few days after being discharged from hospital last week but he had been living on a regular basis in his family home.

According to informed sources, the man had alcohol addiction issues and would occasionally move out of the family home and sleep on the streets but he was not a regular user of homeless services in Cork.

According to one informed source, the man might have stayed in hostel accommodation perhaps up to 14 times over the past two years and had not been availing of homeless services in recent weeks.