Gardaí rule out foul play in Cork man’s death

Gardaí believe there was no foul play involved in the death of a 45-year-old man whose body was found at a house in Cork city on New Year’s Day.

Gardaí had requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office as a precautionary measure, after finding the man in a house in Curraheen Drive in Bishopstown at around 4pm on Friday.

The emergency services were alerted but he was pronounced dead by a local doctor and his body was removed for a postmortem at Cork University Hospital.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster completed the postmortem on Saturday afternoon and gardaí say they are satisfied that there was nothing suspicious about the man’s death.

Although the man had some marks on his face, there was no sign of any forced entry or any disturbance in the house in the quiet estate on Cork’s southside.

Officers have begun taking statements from a number of people, including a woman who was in the house at the time and they have also begun collecting CCTV footage in the area to try to establish when the man was last seen alive.

A file will be prepared for an inquest at the Cork City Coroner’s Court later this year.