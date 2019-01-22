Gardaí rule out foul play after man’s body found in Cork city

Gardaí have ruled out foul play following completion of a postmortem on the body of a man who was found in Cork city on Tuesday morning.

The man is believed to be in his 40s, from the Mayfield area of Cork’s north side. His body was found by a pedestrian out walking on the River Lee Walkway, upstream of the Old Distillery on the North Mall, at about 11.45am.

The pedestrian raised the alarm, emergency services were called and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor. The scene was immediately preserved by gardaí.

Gardaí say they will continue their investigations to try to establish when he was last seen and they will include the results of their inquiries in a file they will prepare for an inquest at the Coroner’s Court.

The area where the man’s body was found is a popular spot for walkers and joggers with the pedestrian Mardyke Bridge linking the Distillery Fields on the northside of the river with the Mardyke area.