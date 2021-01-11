Gardaí rescue woman trapped in car in Co Limerick river

Gardaí rescued a woman who was trapped inside her car which had gone into the River Deel in Co Limerick and was filling with water at the weekend.

Shortly after 7pm on January 9th, gardaí in Rathkeale received a report that a car had skidded off the road and gone into the River Deel at Newbridge in Askeaton, Co Limerick, with water rising into the car.

The water had risen to waist level and the significant current in the river resulted in the driver not been unable to open the door of the car.

Garda Michael Hally and garda Andrew Maher rushed to the scene where they saw the car in the river and a woman sitting in the driver’s seat in a distressed state.

The two gardaí entered the water, freed the woman from the car and brought her to the riverbank.

Emergency services also attended the scene and carried out a check on the woman, who was shaken but suffered no injuries, a statement by gardaí said.

Inspector Andrew Lacey said the two gardaí deserve “tremendous praise for their quick actions” .

“Keeping people safe is at the heart of everything we do and this is another great example of our commitment. The conditions on the night can’t be under estimated as the temperature [was] around -6 degrees,” he said.

“At all times of the year we should take care on the roads, but lately we have had icy conditions which require drivers to take extra precaution on the roads. Ensure you leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front and avoid harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Make sure your vehicle is winter ready.”

The driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I just really want to thank the two gardaí, Michael and Andrew, the Fire Brigade and the Ambulance Services for coming to my rescue. Without their help, who knows what could have happened to me.”