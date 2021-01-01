Gardaí request pathology services following discovery of man’s body in Cork

Gardaí have requested a postmortem following the discovery of a man’s body in a house in Cork city on Friday evening.

The body of the 45-year-old man was found with injuries to his head at the house on Curraheen Drive in Bishopstown on the city’ south side shortly after 4pm. Gardaí believe the man was dead for at least 24 hours.

The man, who is originally from Cork’s north side, had not been seen since Christmas. His body was discovered by a woman who called to the house and then contacted the emergency services.

Paramedics attended the scene, but the man was pronounced dead by a local doctor. Gardaí immediately cordoned off the area and began an investigation.

The man’s body was at the house overnight, with a pathologist due to carry out a preliminary examination at the scene early on Saturday, before the body is removed to Cork University Hospital for the postmortem.

Investigators are hoping that the postmortem will clarify whether the man suffered his injuries in a fall or whether foul play was involved.

It is understood there is no sign of forced entry at the house.