Gardaí reopen Dorset Street after crash

Dorset Street in Dublin has reopened after a crash on Wednesday night involving a cyclist and a vehicle.

The female cyclist is in the Mater Hospital and is said to be suffering serious injuries.

The crash occurred between the Blessington Street and Eccles Street junctions shortly before 10pm. The road was closed for several hours as Garda forensic experts examined the scene.

Elsewhwere, traffic is generally light on Thursday morning as schools are still on the Easter break.

AA Roadwatch is reporting delays in Dublin from Seville Place onto Guild Street and through to Samuel Beckett Bridge.

Eastbound traffic along the Grand Canal is busy from Portobello to Ranelagh Road while the North Quays are slow from Ormond Quay to Bachelors Walk.

The M50 is moving well in both directions.

In Cork, there are eastbound delays on the N28 between Raffeen Bridge and Shanbally Cross. Traffic is building on the M8 and N25 approaches to the Dunkettle Interchange.